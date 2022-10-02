News you can trust since 1871
Man seriously injured in late night road incident in Fife town

A man has been left with serious injuries after a collision with a car in the early hours of this morning.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:49 pm

The incident happened in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, around 12.50am on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed and re-opened at around 10.50am.

Police have appealed for information

Constable Paul MacPherson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information or footage can contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 0179 of Sunday, 2 October, 2022.”

