Man seriously injured in late night road incident in Fife town

The incident happened in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, around 12.50am on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed and re-opened at around 10.50am.

Police have appealed for information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Paul MacPherson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.