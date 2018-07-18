Man seriously injured in road accident near Kirkcaldy

Police in Fife are currently investigating a serious road accident on the A921 Kinghorn Road near Kirkcaldy.

It is believed a man has been seriously injured after his car struck the railway bridge at around 7am today (Wednesday, July 18).

The incident has been described as serious and the man’s condition is not known at this time but it is understood he has been taken to Victoria Hospital.

Police have closed the main Kinghorn to Kirkcaldy road following the incident, which involved a silver VW Polo.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while police investigate. Stagecoach bus services have been diverted and service 7 diverting via B9157 & A909, Kinghorn and Burntisland, will not be served as a result of the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance on the A921, Kinghorn Road near Kirkcaldy following a serious road traffic collision that took place at around 7am on Wednesday 18 July.

“The collision involved a Volkswagen Polo car and emergency services are currently at the scene.

“The road is currently closed at the junction with the B923 and the public are advised to avoid the area, where possible.”