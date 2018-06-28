Man seriously injured in St Andrews incident

Two teenagers are due in court following an incident in the centre of St Andrews which left a man with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that officers were called to a disturbance on The Scores late on Wednesday evening.

They say three men in the 20s were assaulted.

During the incident, which happened around 11.00pm, a man aged 22 sustained serious injuries.

Police Scotland confirmed two man, aged 17 and 19, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They will at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.