Man smashed dad’s girlfriend’s car with hammer

A RAGING son smashed up his dad’s new girlfriend’s car with a hammer because he thought his dad was trying to engineer a meeting between him and his new lover.

Kenneth Morris trashed Monika Malkowska’s £30,000 Mercedes when he spotted it in the car park at his father’s building merchant business’s.

He had earlier agreed to a give his dad, Kenny Morris, a lift to Edinburgh – but flipped when at the last minute his father said Miss Malkowska would be coming along for the ride.

Morris refused to take his father’s new partner believing his father was trying to engineer a meeting between the pair despite him having no interest in meeting his dad’s new partner.

He later drove past Poplar Building and Drainage Supplies in Glenrothes, the business Mr Morris Sr operates in the town.

He jumped out of his car, grabbed a hammer and smashed up the flash motor – causing over £6000 worth of damage, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Morris also stole tickets and alcohol from the office at the business before making off.

He later told social workers preparing background reports in his case that he would rather go to jail than pay compensation to Miss Malkowska.

And his lawyer told a court he now wants no contact with his father.

Morris (21) of Culdees Avenue, Glenrothes, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to charges of theft and vandalism committed at Poplar Building and Drainage Supplies in Newark Road North, Glenrothes, on May 2 this year.

Defence solicitor Deborah Ginniver said: “He believed his father was orchestrating a meeting between him and this new partner.

“There was £6500 worth of damage.

“I don’t think he realised the gravity of the vandalism he was causing at the time.

“If he could change it he would.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC imposed a community payback order with 12 months supervision, 200 hours unpaid work and £500 in compensation to Miss Malkowska.

He said: “He has gone out and deliberately caused damage to somebody’s car amounting to £6500.

“That cost will be borne by everyone in this room that pays insurance.

“The reports say he has resentment towards his father and his partner and refuses to pay compensation and would rather be sent to prison.”

