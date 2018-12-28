Man spent Christmas in cells after ‘disturbance’

A Kirkcaldy man spent Christmas in a police cell after an alleged disturbance involving his partner.

Derek Thomson is said to thrown food around and to have kicked and damaged an oven.

Thomson (35), Cawdor Crescent, Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour at an address in Ontario Park, East Kilbride, Lanarkshire, on Christmas Day.

It’s alleged he was aggressive and shouted abuse and offensive remarks towards his partner.

The charge also states that he threw foodstuffs around a room and kicked the door of an oven, causing damage.

Thomson’s solicitor, Stephen McQuillan, lodged a plea of not guilty on his behalf and trial was set for February.

Sheriff Thomas Millar allowed bail but imposed special conditions banning Thomson from having contact with his partner and from going to the address where the incident is said to have taken place.

