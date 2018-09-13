Man stabbed in the eye in Boxing Day brawl

A Boxing Day bust-up ended in a man being stabbed in the eye with a fork.

An enjoyable Christmas turkey dinner turned to violence, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

In dock and appearing from was Samuel Peattie (39) of Canmore Road, Glenrothes.

He had gone to a neighbour’s home for a meal and a drink before trouble broke out, the court was told.

Peattie admitted that on December 26 at Canmore Road, Glenrothes, he assaulted Kevin Laughlan by punching him on the head and striking him on the head with a fork, to his injury.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden said the incident took place at 6.30pm on Boxing Day when Peattie was eating a meal with two other males.

“They were having their turkey dinner and drinking alcohol when an argument started,” she continued.

Peattie punched Mr Laughlan on the head and then struck him in the eye with the fork he was using to eat his meal with.

“The complainer then punched the accused and left,” added the depute.

Police were called and found Mr Laughlan with a bleeding eye which was then looked at by paramedics.

Defence solicitor Joe Mooney said: “He was at a neighbour’s house. They were three single men having a Boxing Day dinner.

“An argument started and as often in these cases it was over nonsense. They were arguing about people who were not even present.

“They were struggling and the fork struck the other man under his eye.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Peattie will be sentenced on October 16.

He was released on bail and placed on a home curfew between 7pm and 7am.

