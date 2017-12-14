Man stamped on victim in street after early jail release

A man, who committed an assault in a Fife High Street after being given early release from jail, is back behind bars.

Stewart Bernard, (36) of The Barony, East Wemyss, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on July 15, at High Street, Dunfermline, he assaulted Michael Stocks by repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on his body to his injury.

Depute fiscal Jane Rennie said the incident took place after 9.30pm on a Saturday night. She told the court people known to the accused were in Dunfermline High Street. Bernard ran up to the complainer who believed he was going to be assaulted and lashed out, striking the accused on the chest.

“The accused then repeatedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. The pair then struggled on the ground. The complainer tried to get up and the accused started kicking him on the chest, knocking him backwards.

“The accused then got up and stamped on the complainer’s chest.” The incident was captured on CCTV and the operator contacted police.

When detained, Bernard said to police: “Why is he not in custody? He is the one that assaulted me.”

Defence solicitor Ian Beatson said his client had a long-standing drug problem. Of the incident he said: “He knows he shouldn’t have run over and got involved.”

Bernard was still on licence from a previous jail term having been given early release when he committed this offence.

Sheriff Charles MacNair told Bernard: “You have a truly appalling record.” He jailed him for 160 days.