Man ‘threatened to go to Fife school with guns’

A MAN who allegedly sent a high school staff member a string of messages claiming he had a stash of guns, was watching her through a gun’s scope and was going to turn up at her school was today ordered to stand trial.

Kevin McLean is alleged to have left Karin Trail in a “state of fear or alarm” for her safety and the safety of staff and pupils at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, where she is said to have worked.

Prosecutors say McLean sent Miss Trail a series of messages from a WH Smith store in Dunfermline, his home address in Lochgelly, and Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre.

In them he is alleged to have told her he knew she worked at Bell Baxter High School and that he was in possession of 10 guns and two bulletproof vests.

McLean is said to have told the woman he could watch her through the gun “from miles away”, that he loved shooting targets and implied that he was indeed watching her.

He is accused of telling Miss Trail he was a “competent sniper” and threatened to attend at her school department while armed, placing her “in a state of fear, alarm and apprehension for her safety and the safety of others including the pupils and staff of Bell Baxter High School”.

McLean (37) of Auchterderran Road, Lochgelly, denied a charge under the Communications Act on summary complaint during a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie said: “He maintains his plea of not guilty and we are fully prepared for trial.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith added: “We are still chasing up one witness citation in respect of this but otherwise are ready for trial.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case to a trial date later this month.

McLean was released on bail meantime.

It is understood Miss Trail was formerly a worker at the school.

Fife Council said she was not an employee at the school at the time of the alleged incident.