Man wakes up locked in Kirkcaldy pub alone

A man who was left locked in a Kirkcaldy nightspot after he fell asleep has told of the moment he was woken by the police who thought he had broken in.

Colin Lundie only went out for a quiet couple of pints to watch the football on Sunday, but was left red-faced after waking up and emerging from the toilet at O’Connell’s on the High Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

Colin woke to a nasty surprise in O'Connell's. Picture: Google

Realising he was alone and locked inside, Colin (34) took up a space in a booth to sleep, but was shocked to wake to police standing over him at about 4am.

“I basically fell asleep in the toilet, then woke up, walked out and realised there was no one there,” he said.

“I thought ‘there must be a manager or someone kicking about, I’ll just let myself out. I was a bit embarrassed.

“When I couldn’t get out, I figured, I’d be sleeping there then, so curled up in a booth.

“Next thing, police woke me up asking what I was doing.

“I’d obviously set off a motion sensor alarm so they’d been called.

“I’m pretty sure the amount of times they’ve been called out to someone sleeping are few and far between.

“They were really good about it. They asked all the questions. I told them I’d just gone out for a few sociables at the Steadings for the football and ended up in O’Connells.

“Basically they understood, but they put the cuffs on me as a precaution.

“They took me outside and we had to wait on someone coming down and checking everything was still there.

“They had to run checks and things, but they knew I’d just fallen asleep as I wasn’t on any database for previous wrongdoings.”

Colin said the police were very good natured about the misunderstanding.

“I got a free lift up the road, so it wasn’t too bad.

“I’m feeling a bit embarrassed, but it makes for a cracking story.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself it’s a sad life!”

Police confirmed they were called at around 4.35am on November 12 to a report of an intruder, but no police action was required.

O’Connell’s have been contacted for comment.

