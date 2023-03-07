Man’s body recovered from Fife river
Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was recovered from the River Leven.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie around 5:30am on Tuesday.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including a water rescue unit, attended.
Police confirmed the man’;s next of kin have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.20am on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered in the River Leven, Leslie.
“Next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”