Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie around 5:30am on Tuesday.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including a water rescue unit, attended.

Police confirmed the man’;s next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.20am on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered in the River Leven, Leslie.