Man’s body recovered from Fife river

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was recovered from the River Leven.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:25am

Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie around 5:30am on Tuesday.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including a water rescue unit, attended.

Police confirmed the man’;s next of kin have been informed.

Police have informed the man's next of kin
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.20am on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered in the River Leven, Leslie.

“Next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”

