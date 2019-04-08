Mari Wilson joins growing list of live gigs at new Fife venue

The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour has unveiled another top live gig.

Mari Wilson is the latest big name to make their way to the village venue.

The 1980s chart star – best remembered for her huge hit ‘Just What I Always Wanted’ and her beehive 1960s look – plays a live set at the Woodside on Wednesday, June 5.

The same venue has already made its mark with gigs by former Squeeze frontman Glenn Tillbrook, legendary singer-songwriter Rab Noakes, and former Love & Money frontman, James Grant – and last week it moved into the world of movies with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mari Wilson’ summer gig is a rare chance to see her perform live in Fife.

She scored half a dozen chart hits across the 1980s with her band The Wilsations, including a cover of Cry Me A River, and, since then, has turned her attention to playing live and appearing on stage.

In 2000 she portrayed Dusty Springfield in Dusty: The Musical, while her own show, Pop Deluxe, pays homage to many great singers including Petula Clark, Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black.

She also penned a one-woman musical, The Love Thing, in 2005, and, in 2012, recorded an album of her favourite songs.

Ticket info on her Fife gig is available from the Woodside.