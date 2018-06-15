MBEs for north east Fifers on honours list

Three north east Fife residents are to be given MBEs after being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Moira Henderson, from Cupar, has been honoured for her services to accessible tourism in Fife; Fiona Helen Highet, a senior entomologist from Auchtermuchty, for services to bee health; and Alistair McInnes Newton, from St Andrews, for services to people with neurological illnesses, particularly Dystonia.

The trio are among a number of Fifers to be included in the list.

Ms Henderson, owner of The Rings, a self catering holiday cottage catered for disabled visitors, said she was “gobsmacked” when she found out that she would be receiving an MBE.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she told the Herald.

“It’s been a difficult journey, but it has been worthwhile. I was doing what I felt passionate about and I did not expect such an honour.”

The Rings offers full wheelchair access and three of the bedrooms are equipped with hoists.

“I want Fife to be the best for accessible tourism,” she added.

“I just want to inspire people to stop and think about it. It could be you or a family member.”

Moira added: “For me, having guests coming, and seeing how different they look after their stay, is an amazing feeling.

“To have this award is the icing on the cake.”

Ms Highet (44), a former Bell Baxter pupil, said she was “delighted” to be included.

Her team provide scientific services and advice to support Scotland’s agriculture and environment, which incorporates the areas of bee health, plant health entomology and aphid/pest monitoring for crop health.

She said: “Hopefully this recognition will highlight the importance of honey bees and other pollinators, and how we can help them. Since the launch of the Scottish Honey Bee Health strategy in 2010, I’ve tried to bring scientists and beekeepers together, using their collective expertise to improve the health of our bees through workshops and activities around the country focussing on bee health.

“I’ve always been enthusiastic about science and thoroughly enjoy my role in protecting the health of our honey bees and sharing our science with beekeepers and the public.”