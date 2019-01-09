McDonald’s announces expected opening date for new Leven drive-thru

McDonald’s has announced the expected opening date for its new Leven drive-thru.

The fast-food restaurant should be opening its doors to customers on January 23 – almost two years after plans were first lodged.

Original plans for the new branch, which is expected to create 65 full and part-time jobs, were submitted in February 2017. The project appeared to be on the brink later that year due to concerns over traffic safety.

McDonald’s original plan had been to create a priority junction at the site of the old gas works on Riverside Road, but Fife Council insisted on a mini-roundabout, which would require fibre-optic cables to be relocated at a prohibitive cost of £250,000.

But in December new plans were submitted, with a mini-roundabout outside the entrance to the retail park. They were approved in February 2018.

Councillor Colin Davidson said: “This is a real boost for the Levenmouth area, a huge investment with a large number of jobs created.

“Issues around litter and road traffic will constantly be under review and we will work with the owners to deal with any issues that arise but what a fantastic addition to the local community and the franchise holder should be thanked for their investment and commitment to the Levenmouth community.”