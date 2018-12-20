McDonald’s set to open second drive through in Glenrothes

Plans for a second McDonald’s in Glenrothes have been approved.

Planning permission was submitted to Fife Council back in April to create an outlet in Woodside at the side of the A92 and amended planning permission was granted this month.

Work is expected to begin in the new year.

The restaurant, which will be in a two storey building, is expected to create around 75 new jobs.

The company already has outlets in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

It is hopeful the new venue could could operate on a 24 hour basis serving customers on the main dual carriageway north/ south.

The building will have 47 parking spaces and four accessible parking spaces. A play area has also been proposed.

Councillors imposed a number of conditions before work can begin, including creating a pedestrian crossing outside.

