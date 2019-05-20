McNuthin’ but a big beach clean-up

Volunteers from the McDonald’s restaurants in Kirkcaldy joined with others from the Leven branch to clean up the local area around their restaurants as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national Spring Clean campaign.

Seven volunteers from the Kirkcaldy McDonald’s teamed up with the local Brownies group to clean up Seafield beach, collecting a total of 15 bags of litter, while six volunteers from the Leven McDonald’s joined forces to collect seven bags of litter on Glenlyon Road.

The Leven team also completed a second litter pick on Leven beachfront alongside the MSP Jenny Gilruth, Minister of Rural and Natural Environment.

These events are two of the many clean-ups taking place as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national Spring Clean campaign, encouraging communities to act and work together to tackle litter.

The campaign forms part of an eight-year partnership between McDonald’s and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

McDonald’s franchisee James Patrick, who owns and operates six restaurants in the Fife area, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone come together to tidy up Seafield beach, making it a nicer place for everyone to enjoy.

“We understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone and we want to do our bit to ensure that the local area remains free of litter.”

McDonald’s will also be carrying out community litter picks events throughout the summer months.