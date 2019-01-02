Meet the babies born in Fife on New Year’s Day

Parents across Fife celebrated the start of 2019 with new arrivals - with six babies born in the Kingdom on New Year’s Day.

Staff at the maternity unit in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy were kept busy in the early hours as the babies were delivered on the first day of the new year.

Little Tilly-Rose Crombie was born at 3.15am weighing 8lb 3oz. She is pictured with mum Shannon from Blairadam. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The first Fife tot was welcomed into the world just before 1am when Stacey Connelly from Methil gave birth to her son AJ who clocked in at 7lb 3oz.

Then just a short time later, Logan Clarke arrived at 1.18am, weighing 9lbs 12 ½ oz. This is the first baby for new parents Laura and Jordan Clarke who live in Kirkcaldy.

The next New Year’s baby was delivered at 3.15am and this was little Tilly-Rose Crombie. She weighed 8lb 3oz and is a first child for new parents Shannon and Kyle, from Blairadam, just outside Kelty.

Three minutes later, at 3.18am, the next baby was born - Levi Proudfoot, a daughter for Dunfermline couple Kelly and James. This was their sixth child and she clocked in at 8lb.

Isla Fynn was born at 6.25am weighing 7lb 3oz. She is pictured with with dad Andrew Fynn from Anstruther. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Anstruther couple Teresa and Andrew Fynn welcomed their little girl next. Isla Fynn arrived at 6.25am and she weighed 7lb 3oz.

And last to arrive, was Hunter - a baby boy born to Dunfermline couple Kerry Anderson and Jed Clayton. He clocked in at 9lb 6oz and was delivered at 7.37am.