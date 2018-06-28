Memorial to much loved Kirkcaldy lollipop man

Parents and pupils at a Kirkcaldy primary school have unveiled a memorial to their beloved lollipop man.

Alastair Robertson faithfully served the children of Capshard Primary and before that St Andrews High School for over 20 years.

The memorial stone at the school

And thousands of tributes flooded into the Friends of Capshard’s Facebook page following his death last July, showing the extent of his popularity.

The school, alongside members of the Friends of Capshard, decided they wanted to have a lasting memorial to Alastair, who was also a well-known figure in the Kirkcaldy running fraternity.

And on Monday they unveiled a granite stone plaque with gold inscription at the entrance to the school, close to where Alastair stood when he was seeing the children safely across the road.

Attending the ceremony were members of Alastair’s family, including his grand-daughter Erin Robertson who is a P3 pupil at the school, and his wife Patricia.

Pupils, family members and Friends of Capshard with representatives from the local Co-op store which contributed to the memorial

The head girl and boy from Kirkcaldy High School, Mollie Turner and Fraser Anderson, also came along as did members of the local Co-op store in Ralston Drive which contributed towards the cost of the stone and was added to funds raised by the Friends and pupils from the school.

Kim Baillie of the Friends of Capshard, said: “We wanted to remember Alastair who was a much-loved lollipop man and the idea for some kind of memorial came up, which everyone thought was a good idea.

“There is also money for two trophies which will be presented to deserving pupils from Capshard Primary.

“This may be for academic effort or for someone who has stood out for another reason, not necessarily academic.

“This is something we think Alastair would have really liked.”

Caroline Bruce, head teacher at Capshard, added: “Alastair was a popular and well-loved crossing patrol officer who had been in post since 1997.

“He was a great asset to the local community and will be remembered fondly.”

And Alastair’s wife Patricia told the Press: “It was a really nice gesture from the school and Friends, and the family would like to thank them for doing this.”

Alastair, who lived just a short distance from the school in Barry Road since 1976 passed away in the town’s Victoria Hospital after a short illness.

He started his career with the TSB and, after a brief stint in London with Securicor, settled at Scottish Widows in Edinburgh, where he was an insurance clerk. He became a lollipop man in the mid 1990s.

And he continued his beloved running which he started in the mid 1980s, until just a few weeks before his death, regularly taking part in the town’s parkruns.