Men’s shed group in appeal for new Kirkcaldy premises

A Kirkcaldy-based social group targeted by thieves says it may have to disband unless it can find more secure premises in the near future.

The Men’s Shed group, which had transformed an area of allotments at Ravenscraig Park, only to have it ransacked by callous thieves who stole all its tools and equipment, is to appeal to Fife Council to allow it to get a more secure building.

The group wants to renovate two dilapidated outbuildings at the site which have lain empty for decades.

“Since the break in and our own equipment and tools were stolen, we’ve been reluctant to start over again because of the fear the sheds will be targeted once more,” group member John Milne told the Press.

You may also be interested in:

ScotRail cancels rush hour trains from Edinburgh to Fife

Police search Kirkcaldy waterfront

A92 closure planned for weekend

“The vacant buildings have been empty for over 25 years so we have a proposal to bring them back into use as a community asset.

“Our members have the skills to do the work to so it would be of minimal cost to the council.”

The group already has the backing of Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance,

He said: “The recent break in at the shed highlighted how vulnerable it is in its current position and anything that can be done to protect against it happening again should be acted on.

“Disused or derelict buildings serve no purpose to the community.

“The Men’s Shed could transform the building and bring it alive as a hub of community activity. I urge the Council to consider its plans and allow the building to be used to its full potential.”

Nobody from Fife Council was available to comment on the current status of the building, which is understood to have previously been used to store lawnmowers and various chemicalsused by parks maintenance officers.