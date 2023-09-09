Mental health support group in Kirkcaldy is open for new members
There are twelve groups in nine locations across Fife each week, providing various activities to encourage social interaction and confidence building, helping to make new friends and make the most of life in the community. Theyare run by staff, volunteers and very much by the members themselves, which creates a feeling of belonging and safety.
For some, the groups are perhaps the only place they can meet people and socialise; for others, they are a chance to help and show what they can do; some look at the service as a way of keeping them out of hospital. For more details, please check the website www.expressgroupfife.org.uk or call the office on (01592) 654331.
Pparticipants receive a light breakfast of toast and tea/coffee, and a simple cooked lunch. They help to decide the activities which include board games, arts and crafts, crosswords and other puzzles, or just sitting and chatting. Staff can undertake one to one work with people requiring a bit more individual help.
There is a referral system in place for joining groups via the website.