Mercat knifeman is jailed

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for having a knife in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat shopping centre.

Steven Maltman, currently a prisoner in Perth, admitted that on March 14, at the Mercat, and elsewhere he was in possession of a knife.

A ‘not guilty’ plea to stealing a pair of boots from the Shoe Zone in the Mercat on the same day was accepted when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said: “At 10.10am police required to speak to the accused about another matter.”

He was detained and searched and during this the offending item was found his pocket. It was a lock-knife with a three-and-a-half knife blade.

Defence solicitor Ian Beatson said, “At this time he was sofa-surfing and had a serious drug habit.”

He added that his client has mental health issues and had been hearing voices in his head.

Maltman claimed he had “found” the knife on his way into the town centre.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Maltman for 18 months.