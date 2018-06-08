Mercat tribute to mining heritage

Creativity and heritage are set to come together in Kirkcaldy next week.

Fife Mining Heritage Society and Kirkcaldy Civic Society are teaming up with Kirkcaldy Art Club for a special display in the Mercat Shopping Centre’s community space from Monday (June 11) through to Sunday.

Exhibitions of the heritage and history of mining in Fife have been a regular fixture for some years, and have attracted a lot of interest from people of all ages, both locals and visitors.

And creating a mixture of the old and new for the latest exhibition, including a range of work from local artists, will add to the experience.

The exhibition is free and runs each day between 10am and 4pm.