Methil church hosts exhibition of wedding dresses through the ages

There’s wedding fever around with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to be married at Windsor this saturday, May 19

And there is much speculation about what Meghan’s wedding dress will look like.

It’s perhaps a bit late for the bride-to-be to still be looking for some inspiration, but if she was, she would be well advised to pay a visit to Wellesley Parish Church in Methil.

The church currently has a collection of more dresses than even Meghan could could hope to choose from in the their Wedding Dresses Through the Ages exhibition.

The exhibition, featuring wedding dresses from over 100 years, runs until Saturday.

The dresses have been donated to this fundraising event for to help raise money for the Church’s Hall Development Fund which will be used to build a multi-purpose flexible facility next to Wellesley Parish Church.

The oldest dress is from 1909, and the most recent from a bride married in the last few weeks!

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see how the styles have changed and view photographs of the brides in their finery.

The exhibition is open from 2-4pm and 6.30-8.30pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 1-4pm on Saturday.

There is no entrance fee, donations to the Hall Development Fund are requested.