Methil force marks Firefighters Memorial Day

Staff at Methil Fire Station were joined by local councillors Ken Caldwell and John O’Brien on Friday, to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

The group held a two-minute silence in honour of the bravery and sacrifice of their fallen comrades.

Cllr Caldwell, who served in the fire service for almost 30 years, told the Mail: “I was pleased to support my former colleagues at Methil Fire Station on Firefighters Memorial Day in remembrance of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

“Firefighters continue to serve our communities no matter what they are asked to do.

“It’s good to see that the fire service in Scotland is responding more and more to the needs of our communities as and when the needs change.”