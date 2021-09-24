Methil house fire: Woman treated by ambulance staff after early morning blaze

Firefighters were called at 7.05am today.

The blaze broke out just after 7am today in Methil, on Wellesley Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.05am on Friday, September 24 to reports of a house fire on Wellesley Road, Aberhill, Methil, Fife.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.