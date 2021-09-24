Methil house fire: Woman treated by ambulance staff after early morning blaze

A woman has been taken to hospital after a house fire in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:13 am
Firefighters were called at 7.05am today.

The blaze broke out just after 7am today in Methil, on Wellesley Road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.05am on Friday, September 24 to reports of a house fire on Wellesley Road, Aberhill, Methil, Fife.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.

"One female casualty has been handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."