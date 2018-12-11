Methil needs a community council to give the people a voice

A group of Methil residents is attempting to give local people more of a say about what happens in the area.

The group is hoping to set up a community council – and is asking people who are interested to get in touch.

While Buckhaven has one, and Leven’s is expected to be reformed early next year, there is no group in Methil to give local people a voice.

One of the members said the area “lacks a sense of pride”, community spirit is “non-existent”, and that it was “alarming” that there was no representative body for local people, considering the size of Methil.

“Like most towns nowadays, Methil residents are suffering from poverty, both in and out of work,” the woman said.

“Area improvements are lacking and as nobody has a say, nothing is being done.

“Residents have no representation in council decisions like planning, and a community council would provide it.

“The community has no say in local infrastructure, like renewing paths, parks, playgrounds, new housing construction.”

The community council in Buckhaven was set up earlier this year and has been a huge success since forming, organising the return of the town’s bonfire night celebrations and the Christmas lights event.

Councillor David Graham said the “excellent” work undertaken by Buckhaven Community Council was an example of “what can be achieved by people in our community”.

“I’m hugely supportive of the creation of community councils in our area,” he added.

“We need to continue to build the pride in our community. I urge local people to get involved and help make our area a better place to live, work and visit.”

Interested people should either call 07907707222 or send a message through the Facebook page, Methil Community Council.

Please note that, if you are not currently registered to vote but wish to stand for election, or propose or second someone else to stand, then you need to register to vote by January 10.

You can register to vote online at the Government Individual Electoral Registration website www.gov.uk/registertovote.