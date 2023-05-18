Investigators are following several positive lines of inquiry after the blaze at the former Maxwell’s Bar - also known as Rick’s Discotheque - on Wellesley Road on Sunday night.

Six nearby properties were evacuated with 11 people being supported by friends and family or placed in temporary accommodation, and they won’t be able to return until the charred remains of the building are torn down. Demolition work is expected to start within days.

The empty building was hit by two fires on Sunday which, at their height, were tackled by 14 fire crews. Roads surrounding the area were closed off, causing disruption to residents and local traders. Fife Council building standards teams attended the scene, and have confirmed the damage was so severe, the building will be razed for safety reasons. The building has been cordoned off.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze which destroyed the former bar in Wellesley Road, Methil

As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has also been found in the area. A clean-up operation is well underway and the area will continue to be monitored.