Methil nightclub fire started deliberately – demolition due to start in days
A fire which gutted a former nightclub in Methil was started deliberately, police have said.
Investigators are following several positive lines of inquiry after the blaze at the former Maxwell’s Bar - also known as Rick’s Discotheque - on Wellesley Road on Sunday night.
Six nearby properties were evacuated with 11 people being supported by friends and family or placed in temporary accommodation, and they won’t be able to return until the charred remains of the building are torn down. Demolition work is expected to start within days.
The empty building was hit by two fires on Sunday which, at their height, were tackled by 14 fire crews. Roads surrounding the area were closed off, causing disruption to residents and local traders. Fife Council building standards teams attended the scene, and have confirmed the damage was so severe, the building will be razed for safety reasons. The building has been cordoned off.
As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has also been found in the area. A clean-up operation is well underway and the area will continue to be monitored.
Levenmouth community inspector Matt Spencer said: “An investigation is ongoing into the fire, which is being treated as wilful. Officers are following positive lines of enquiry.”