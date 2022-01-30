Michael Adamson: Appeal to trace man reported missing from Glenrothes
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 11:03 am
Michael Adamson was last known to be in the Glenrothes area at 7:00am on Saturday.
The 36 year old who lives locally, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
Read More
Read MoreScotland's weather: Storm Corrie set to batter country with strong winds on Sund...
Known as Mikey, he is described as 5ft 11 ins tall, of stocky build, with red / auburn hair, balding on top.
He was last wearing a dark coloured jacket, a grey T-Shirt and grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black stripes and a pair of dark coloured work boots.
Mikey is believed to have travelled to the Edinburgh city centre area and may got there by bus.
Contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2570 of January 29.