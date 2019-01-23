Mid-March date for work to be completed on Leven leisure centre

Work on upgrading Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre is on schedule to be finished in March, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Colin Davidson said it is hoped the facility will be fully open by March 16.

He added: “The games hall will be opening next week for clubs to use, with the full complex with multi-purpose space, new fitness suite and hugely enhanced gym opening a few weeks later.

“The issues around the drainage and ventilation along with new changing and toilets will see patrons enjoy a vastly improved health facility.

“Fife Council and the leisure team deserve credit for delivering the new facility on time and within budget.”