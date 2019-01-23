Mid-March date for work to be completed on Leven leisure centre

Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre.
Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre.

Work on upgrading Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre is on schedule to be finished in March, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Colin Davidson said it is hoped the facility will be fully open by March 16.

He added: “The games hall will be opening next week for clubs to use, with the full complex with multi-purpose space, new fitness suite and hugely enhanced gym opening a few weeks later.

“The issues around the drainage and ventilation along with new changing and toilets will see patrons enjoy a vastly improved health facility.

“Fife Council and the leisure team deserve credit for delivering the new facility on time and within budget.”