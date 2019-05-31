Milnathort campaign group fights ‘crazy’ housing plan

Angry Milnathort residents have formed a campaign group to fight “crazy” proposals for a housing development which, they say, will cause chaos in their community.

Developer Springfield Properties wants to build 59 houses and eight flats at the Pitdownies, in the heart of Milnathort.

But, with the construction of nearly 80 houses under way at Pace Hill, less than half-a-mile away, protesters say the village’s roads and infrastructure will simply be unable to cope.

More than 160 objections have been lodged to the plans and around 60 people turned up at a recent meeting of Milnathort Community Council to air their concerns.

Chief amongst these was access to the proposed development, which would be via a quiet residential street off Wester Loan, already a notorious bottleneck.

Mum-of-three Jessica Kinloch, who is spearheading the campaign, said: “It is absolutely crazy to build another 67 properties without considering alternative access to the site.

“Wester Loan is a narrow route originally used by farm vehicles and is already very congested. The original plans included two access points and now the developer is proposing only one.

“Both Pace Hill and the proposed Pitdownies development would be accessed via Wester Loan, both during the construction stage and once the properties were occupied. With many households now having two cars, the result would be absolute chaos.”

Ms Kinloch continued: “This latest proposal is the final straw and we are determined to fight it all the way.”

Councillor Willie Robertson, who represents the ward on Perth and Kinross Council, said: “This development is likely to have a major impact on the quality of life of residents living in the affected streets.

“I have written to the planners in Perth and voiced my concerns about the ability of our education and primary health care services to cope with the volume of houses being built. I think we should be putting the brakes on until we know the impact that the houses currently being built are going to have.”

Springfield chief executive, Innes Smith, said: “We have submitted a design for this development in Milnathort, which is informed by Perth and Kinross Council guidance and meets all planning requirements and legislation.

“It will deliver an attractive development, with highly energy efficient homes and appealing landscaped areas, in a location where people would like to live.

“The development will contribute to the local economy with job opportunities for local trades and suppliers.”