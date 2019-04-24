Minister pays tribute to Fife Ecology Centre work

A Scottish Government Minister has paid tribute to the work of Kinghorn’s Ecology Centre.

Mairi Gougeon, Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment, visited the site, which is located near Kinghorn Loch.

Ms Gougeon said: “Today’s all about coming to see the work that the ecology centre does, having a look around the site, and it comes on the back of the 20th anniversary debate that we had on the ecology centre last September, where we heard a lot about the fantastic work that they do, the different groups of people that they work with, between school kids and people with dementia, so its good to find out a bit more about that.

“It’s been great seeing how many volunteers that work at tyhe site, and hearing about the community buyout and what they’ve been able to do with the land they’ve got here as well. It really is a fantastic asset to the local community and beyond.”

Joining Ms Gougeon on the visit was Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

He said: “It was good to see Mairi Gougeon Cabinet Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment visiting the Ecology Centre to highlight the variety of activities that they offer the local community and schools.

“I was pleased that she met the volunteers who help drive the centre and experienced first-hand the ethos of the organisation and the great projects that they run.

“The staff had the opportunity to highlight some of the funding gaps they have been experiencing lately and I was encouraged to hear that as soon as alternative funding becomes available for the centre the Cabinet Minister will make the centre aware of it.”

