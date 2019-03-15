Minister’s pledge over Leven rail link review

A review into proposals to re-establish Leven’s rail link is nearing completion.

The technical report forms part of a study commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Jenny Gilruth MSP

News of its progress has been welcomed by local MSP, Jenny Gilruth.

She raised the issue of Levenmouth’s sustainable transport study in the Scottish Parliament.

Michael Matheson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said preliminary work had been completed, and six options had emerged from that stage.

He added: “Transport Scotland and Fife Council have nearly completed the technical review of the preliminary options appraisal report, and the work on the final detailed options appraisal is under way.”

Mr Matheson re-assured the SNP politician he was “committed to completing the study” and acknowledged it ha taken time.

“I understand the frustration around the time that it has taken, but it is important that the study is carried out robustly and in line with the Scottish transport appraisal guidance, as any transport investment decision has to be based on robust evidence.”

His feedback was welcomed by Ms Gilruth. She said: “Re-opening the Levenmouth Rail Link is of vital importance. I would urge Transport Scotland and Fife Council to expedite their work on the technical review, to allow the Government to publish the final study as soon as possible.

Re-establishing Leven’s Railway would be a game-changer for Levenmouth; I am pleased the Cabinet Secretary remains focused on this issue and I look forward to welcoming him to my constituency in the near future.”

Last year she secured a commitment from the Cabinet Secretary to visit Leven, to see for himself the benefits that reinstating the Rail Link would bring to the local community.

Read more about the study HERE https://www.transport.gov.scot/our-approach/strategy/levenmouth-sustainable-transport-study/