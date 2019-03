A missing Glenrothes girl has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Georgia Bonnett (14), was last seen at the Adam Smith College in Kirkcaldy around 1pm on Friday, March 22.

An appeal was released on Sunday afternoon after she had not been heard from since then.

However, later on Sunday evening, police confirmed she had been traced and all was well.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Georgia.