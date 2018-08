Fife police have confirmed that a 15-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

Abbie Dunn was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday, August 22 in West Pitcorthie and was reported missing at around 6.15am the same day.

However, police in Fife confirmed this morning that she had been traced safe and well in the Lochgelly area at around 7pm on Wednesday. They thanked the public for their assistance with the inquiry.