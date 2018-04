Police say a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Kirkcaldy has been found.

Danielle Stevens had last been seen at around 7pm on Tuesday April 17, in the Links Street area.

In a social media post, police said: “We’re pleased to confirm that 14-year-old Danielle Stevens, reported missing in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, was traced safe and well in Glenrothes on Wednesday night.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and supported our appeal for information.”