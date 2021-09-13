Missing man: Police confirm Asif Iqbal found

Asif Iqbal had last been seen around 7.30am on Sunday in the Craigmount area of Kirkcaldy.

However, officers say today that he is safe, and havce thanked the public for their help.

In a statement released via social media, Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Asif Iqbal, who was reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area, has been traced safe and well.

Police have found Asif Iqbal

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance.”

