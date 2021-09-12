Missing man: Police search in Kirkcaldy as family ‘extremely worried’

Asif Iqbal was last seen around 7.30am on Sunday in the Craigmount area of town.

Police, who have viewed CCTV footage in a bid to spot him, say his family are “extremely worried” for him.

The disappearance of the 30-year old has been described as “completely out of character.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Asif Iqbal

Mr Iqbal is described as around 5ft 10 inches in height, and normally wears glasses.

He has short black hair, brown eyes, and is of a heavy build.

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with white stripes and a blue/grey hooded top and black Nike trainers.

Mr Iqbal has never gone missing before and his family is extremely concerned.

Inspector Martin McGovern said: “Our concern for Asif is growing. Understandably, his family is extremely worried and just want him back safe and well.

"It is completely out of character for him to go off like this and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1157 of September 12.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.