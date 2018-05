The A92 was closed last night as police searched for a missing person.

Traffic was halted between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath, and a helicopter deployed.

The search started around 11.00pm, and the person was successfully located.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The alarm was raised at 11.00pm.

“A stretch of the A92 was closed off while officers conduct their searches to try to trace a person.”

The road re-opened around midnight.