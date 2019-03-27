More than 40 homes approved for Fife

A new housing application will see more than 40 homes built in Fife.

Glenrothes based company Easy Living Homes has had an application for 48 homes to be built at The Avenues, Lochgelly.

The homes will be a mix of two, three, four and five-bed properties.

In their statement, the company said: “Easy Living Homes understands that a new home, its location and the potential for a great lifestyle is an exciting prospect for families and individuals alike, therefore any new home must meet or exceed their expectations.

“With this in mind, our working brief was clear, simple and precise: Create every new home to include generous accommodation, class leading design, high quality fixtures and fittings, and a safe place to call home. All of which ensures that should this be the first step on the ‘property ladder’ or downsizing to a smaller home, then the Avenues offers something very special.”