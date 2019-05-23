More voices added to Kirkcaldy’s Placemaking project

Residents, businesses and visitors have been urged to share their vision for the future of Kirkcaldy.

The appeal comes from Fife Council as it progresses its Kirkcaldy Placemaking project which will help shape future development plans.

The online survey has attracted a number of respnses already, but the team behind it want to hear from as many people as possible.

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “We’re urging everyone to have their say in the future of Kirkcaldy by taking part in the short survey that asks questions about the things that affect people the most – from public transport, to natural space and from housing and community, to jobs.

“This project is economic regeneration-focused and identifies opportunities to further improve the attractiveness of Kirkcaldy as a place to live, work and invest.

“We want everyone who lives, visits or does business in Kirkcaldy to take part. We have had great engagement so far, with people investing time to use the online ‘place standard tool’ to rate different elements of the town. We will also work directly with schools and community organisations to get feeback. ”

Among those who have had their say are the owners of Harper Bell Dental Practice – a business which has been part of the High Street for over 50 years.

Amy Harper said: “We are proud to remain as an independent business in Kirkcaldy and recognise that we must adapt with the times.

“The only constant is change. No one organisation, body or person can change the fortunes of our town – we need to do it together.

“That’s why I am passionate about encouraging everyone to spend a bit of time to take part in the place-standard assessment – together we can shape our town’s future.”

Glen McGill, Active community and voluntary group member – and fourth generation Langtonian – has also added his voice.,

He said: “This is really important, as it enables the people who live and work here to show how we feel about our town, what we need to celebrate, and what we need to address.

“As a proud lifelong Kirkcaldy resident, I encourage everyone to get behind all that is good about our town and those making an effort to establish a business or create an event to make the town better for everyone.”

> To take part, go HERE https://placestandard.scot/start/Kirkcaldy-town-centre