Mossmorran donates life-saving defibrillator to Fife Cycle Park

The wellbeing of cyclists and visitors at Fife Cycle Park is set to be enhanced, thanks to an employee at Mossmorran.

A life-saving defibrillator is set to be fitted at the park reception after certified first aider, Keith Wallace, noted there wasn’t one at the popular spot.

Keith, who works for ExxonMobil at the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP), said: “It’s great to see this defibrillator installed at a public space such as the Fife Cycle Park because I know that these machines have the potential to save someone’s life.

Dad-of-three, who lives in Dunfermline, added: “I was attending a Dunfermline Cycle Club coaching session when I noticed there wasn’t one and so I approached ExxonMobil for support, and they provided funding for the equipment.”

Sarah Roxburgh, Community Use Team Manager at Fife Cycle Park said: “We are grateful to ExxonMobil for their donation which will see the addition of a life-saving piece of equipment added to the facility. With the provision of the defibrillator, we can continue to promote the benefits of cycling and being physically active to the wider community in a safe and encouraging environment.”

Designed for ease of use should it ever be needed, all staff at the park will also be trained in how to use the £1,000 defibrillator equipment.

Jacob McAlister, FEP plant manager, said: “FEP has a long history of promoting a wide range of health and safety initiatives in communities across the region, and the provision of this defibrillator at the cycle park is an extension of this.”

The company’s donation follows funding in 2018 for defibrillators in the local area. There are now three located in Auchtertool, Aberdour and Lochgelly.

