Mossmorran flares as work starts on essential maintenance

Flaring has started at Mossmorran, and is set to last five days.

Fife Ethylene Plant is carrying out essential maintenance, and has pledged to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said: “The actions we have taken have achieved a reduced flare volume, and our team will now work round-the-clock to complete the work safely and as quickly as possible.

“As we have always indicated, we strive to avoid the use of flaring but there is a need to do so on this occasion.

“We apologise to anyone concerned by the flaring, and thank our local communities for their patience and understanding.”

FEP is expected to provide further updates as the work progresses.