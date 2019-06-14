Mossmorran flaring after mechanical issue

Fife Ethelyne Plant has flared again today – but bosses have pledged a quick return to normal operations.

The “elevated flaring” was the result of what Mossmorran said was “a mechanical issue.”

It comes just two months after flaring over the Bank Holiday weekend sparked a huge community backlash, and hundreds of complaints to SEPA’s pollution hotline.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “As a result of a mechanical issue, we are operating our elevated flare at FEP.

“Our teams have quickly identified the cause and we are confident that we will return to normal operations later today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and would like to assure everyone that there is no danger to our communities or staff on site.”