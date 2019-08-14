Mossmorran flaring set to reduce as plant begins shut down

Flaring at Mossmorran is set to reduce as the plant has started the process to shut down operations.

ExxonMobil plant manager, Jacob McAlister confirmed today (Wednesday) the shut down process has begun to allow maintenance to be completed on the boilers.

The latest flaring began late on Monday night following a mechanical failure across two of its three boilers.

Mr McAlister said: “We have made the necessary arrangements to reduce the flow of gas coming from the

North Sea, allowing us to begin the key step of taking our furnaces out of operation.

“These steps will also start the gradual reduction of the flare.”

He added that further updates will be given to the community as the process moves forward as well as timescales to fully stop the flaring.