Mossmorran: Updated statement on plant closure

Bosses at Mossmorran have said work continues ahead of the plant’s re-start early in 2020 after a prolonged shutdown.

Fife Ethylene Plant ceased operating in August after two of its boilers broke down.

It was subsequently revealed there had been two explosions.

The plan to shut down for several weeks was extended until November and again to an unspecified date at the start of the New Year.

In a brief statement, Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said; “We are continuing to make good progress with preparations towards the safe re-start of our operations in the New Year.

While our teams will continue to work throughout the Christmas and New Year period, we will not be conducting any projects that will require additional elevated flaring from FEP – beyond the small vapour flame that

has been running continuously.

“We will provide further information on our re-start procedure after the holiday period.”