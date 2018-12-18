Mothercare condemned over Kirkcaldy branch closure press release

Mothercare’s announcement, that the Kirkcaldy branch will close, by promoting “amazing bargains” in a closing down sale has been condemned.

In a press release sent this morning, the firm makes no mention of how many staff at the retail park outlet will lose their jobs, or the precise date of closure.

Ignoring the awful situation of laying off staff at Christmas, the firm instead focused on what it called “amazing bargains” in the closing down sale.

The manner in which the firm made the announcement has been branded “cynical” by one MSP.

A Mothercare spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

“Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Edinburgh store and online at mothercare.com.”

The store is one of 60 that will close down as part of a restructuring plan.

The Press has asked Mothercare when the store will close and how many staff are affected and is awaiting a response.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance condemned Mothercare’s announcement of the Kirkcaldy shop closure in the week before Christmas.

He said: “This announcement is very disappointing and my thoughts are with staff the whose jobs are affected.

“The way the closure has been made public in the week before Christmas by means of publicising a closing down sale seems very cynical.

“The future of retailing in Kirkcaldy must be in moving away from multiples like Mothercare by creating the right environment for small independent retailers.”

