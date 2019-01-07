Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash which closes Kirkcaldy road for three hours

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy, at the weekend.

The 35-year woman sustained leg injuries after her Motorini GP125 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia car.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

It happened around 6.40pm on Saturday near Kirkcaldy High School, and led to the road being closed for three hours while police carried out an investigation.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: “This collision has resulted in some very serious injuries to the motorcycle rider and we are eager to hear from other road users and members of the public who witnessed what happened, as we work to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“If you have any information you believe can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 2905 of January 5.