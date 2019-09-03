MP calls for action on ‘unprecedented’ Mossmorran shutdown

Kirkcaldy’s MP has called for more information behind the “unprecedented” lengthy closure of Mossmorran.

Lesley Laird has also renewed her call to Roseanne Cunningham, Environment Secretary, to intervene after Fife Ethylene Plant confirmed its planned four-week closure could now be extended to four months.

ExxonMobil announced this week it won’t re-activate the plant until sometime in the last quarter of 2019, with November the likeliest date.

The closure came after a break down of two of its three boilers, and represents a “significant commercial and operational impact” on the company which has been under fire for unscheduled flaring and issues with the plant.

Ms Laird said: “It’s an unprecedented move for ExxonMobil to leave a window of up to four months to fix issues at Mossmorran.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy coffee shop plans to expand

Kings Live Lounge: Kirkcaldy’s newest bar set to open this week

Fife property: Stunning period villa in central Kirkcaldy

“Given it anticipated repairs would be completed in one month this development is extremely concerning, suggesting as it does that problems are more complex than originally thought.

“I’m concerned, as are local communities, and it’s vitally important we understand what led to this decision.”

She added: “ExxonMobil wouldn’t shut down Mossmorran – and lose vast amounts of money over the course of weeks and months – unless it was absolutely forced to.”

The MP has previously called on the Scottish Government to launch an independent investigation into multiple flaring episodes at Mossmorran.

She added: “Under these new circumstances, I call once again on Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham to intervene and find out what is really going on here.

“Members of the public are mystified why the Scottish Government won’t investigate.

“Environmental concerns are at the heart of community concerns, and they want their Government to take those concerns seriously and act.

“These plants are operated by multinational companies but that should not mean a hands off approach from the Minister.”