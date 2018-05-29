MP calls for public meeting on flight path plans

A Kirkcaldy MP is urging residents in coastal communities from Limekilns to Aberdour to make their voices heard on a brand-new flight path proposal.

Edinburgh Airport launched a four-week public consultation on Friday after drawing up new plans for flights crossing the skies over Fife – but the exercise omits a public meeting.

The revised E7a route – which replaces E7 - will mainly affect communities in Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing and North Queensferry.

Initial impact assessments suggest flight heights have been lowered and the turning circle has been increased, which will result in more households being affected.

However, it appears flight number projections have been reduced to an estimated 47 flights per day by 2024.

Lesley Laird, member for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said: “The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clearly asked Edinburgh airport to look again at their proposals.

“However, given the clock is already ticking down on what is a short consultation, the lack of a face-to-face community meeting is extremely disappointing and I have written to the airport’s chief executive, Gordon Dewar, today (Monday) calling on him to provide either a public meeting or at least a drop-in event.

“Under the circumstances, this should have been part of the airport’s consultation process and they urgently need to look at this again.

“In the spirit of openness, this is the very least that residents should expect.”

To access the consultation visit http://www.letsgofurther.com/