MP Melanie Ward backs Kirkcaldy’s Yard Charity and calls for support for families of disabled children

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, recently paid tribute to The Yard while visiting the Kirkcaldy charity.

Known for creating safe and stimulating play environments tailored to children with additional support needs, The Yard has become a lifeline for many who often feel that their children are excluded from other standard recreation and educational environments.

During her visit, Ward met with families who shared personal stories about the unique challenges they face, including limited options for accessible play and the need for supportive community spaces. Ward noted, such facilities allow children to “play freely in a setting that understands their needs, while offering parents respite and a sense of community.”

The local Labour MP previously took her message to Parliament, raising this point during Prime Minister's Questions about the struggles faced by families of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Melanie Ward speaks with Jenny MacDonald, Deputy Chief Executive of The Yard

Quoting recent survey findings, she highlighted that three-quarters of parents in these situations are compelled to reduce work hours or leave their jobs entirely due to a lack of adequate support. Ward, who spoke of her disabled brother and his battle to receive adequate care in her maiden speech, said: “Our country is so broken that this has become a norm for many,” urging the Deputy Prime Minister to commit to substantive change.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who has personal experience as a parent of a child with SEND, agreed wholeheartedly. She acknowledged that “the system is just not working for children and families” and assured that future government funding decisions would aim to better address these pressing needs.

As Melanie Ward continues her advocacy, local families and staff at The Yard are hopeful that her support will translate into tangible improvements for families not only in Kirkcaldy but across the UK.