MSP calls on Fife Council to look at closing landfill site

MSP Willie Rennie called on Fife Council to contemplate closing the Lower Melville Woods landfill site, during a public meeting on the smell.

Dozens of local residents from villages surrounding the site packed into Giffordtown Village Hall on Wednesday to put questions to representatives of Fife Resource Solutions, which operates the landfill, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) the three local councillors and Mr Rennie.

And towards the end of the meeting, Mr Rennie said that the issue of the smell was “so severe, that closure has to be contemplated”.

He added: “It is having an impact on the way people live their lives. I want to hear what steps can be taken to close.

“There would have to be severe justification to leave it going as it has been.It has gotten to the point where Fife Council (which owns Fife Resource Solutions) voluntarily, needs to think whether it wants to keep operating the site.”

He made this call after it was confirmed that tests from several boreholes from the site had exceeded limits – although the operators said this was not the case across the site.

However, Ashley Clunie, from SEPA, said: “There is a long way to go between the breach of a permit condition and the closure of a site.”

Over the course of the two-hour meeting, residents and local business owners shared their concerns, talking about the impact the smell was having on them.

The residents said that while the smell had been an issue since the site opened, it had gotten worse since 2016.

John Baird, CEO of Fife Resource Solutions, and John Conaghan, site manager, told the crowd that the smell was caused by biodegradable waste within the current cell, and that the current cell was almost full, having been used for the last two years.

The operators are due to start on the next cell soon after, and said that one lesson that had been learned was that using a cell for two years is “pushing what is acceptable”.

It was also confirmed that the operators would be seeking planning permission for another cell following that.

It was agreed that representatives from the local communities could visit the site once per month to see what action was being taken at the site.

Mr Baid said: “We’re doing everything within our powers.”

He also accepted criticism that the operators had not done enough to communicate with in the communities.